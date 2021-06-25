The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Trading Down 3.5%

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $22.94. 12,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 530,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NAPA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,293,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,604,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.