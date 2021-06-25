The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Trading Down 3.5%

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $22.94. 12,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 530,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NAPA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,293,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,604,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:NAPA)
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
