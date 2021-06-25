The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 339.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded up $4.64 on Friday, hitting $313.34. 25,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,515. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

