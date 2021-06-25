The Force Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00139363 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000815 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

