The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will report sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.67 billion and the highest is $3.92 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $15.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.82 billion to $16.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $44,691,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $62,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

GT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. 6,245,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,366. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

