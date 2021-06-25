Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 319,489 shares.The stock last traded at $15.55 and had previously closed at $17.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBPH shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 94,617 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

