Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report sales of $8.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $9.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $6.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $35.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.13 billion to $35.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.34 billion to $35.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.80.

TMO stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $492.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,317,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,531. The stock has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $348.26 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

