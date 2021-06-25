Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Thor Explorations has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30).

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

