Thore Cash Hits 1-Day Volume of $108,739.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $37,283.80 and approximately $108,739.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00390512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011305 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

