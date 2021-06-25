Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) shares rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $35.05. Approximately 7,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 135,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CJS Securities started coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54.
In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $475,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 55,555 shares of company stock worth $1,411,116 over the last ninety days. 62.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
Featured Story: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.