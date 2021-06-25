Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) shares rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $35.05. Approximately 7,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 135,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CJS Securities started coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $475,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 55,555 shares of company stock worth $1,411,116 over the last ninety days. 62.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

