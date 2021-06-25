Tim M. Wan Sells 20,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,557,432.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Asana stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $61.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

