Titan Coin (TTN) Tops One Day Volume of $525.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 49.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $525.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 54.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

