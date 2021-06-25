Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. Titan International posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 182.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

NYSE TWI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 1,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,817. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $549.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 2.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

