Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 12,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 46,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$52.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.76 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

