Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) vs. Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Financial Review

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Toll Brothers and Landsea Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toll Brothers 4 5 7 0 2.19 Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Toll Brothers currently has a consensus target price of $61.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.90%. Landsea Homes has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.14%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Toll Brothers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toll Brothers and Landsea Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toll Brothers $7.08 billion 0.99 $446.62 million $3.40 16.73 Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.51 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Toll Brothers has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Risk and Volatility

Toll Brothers has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Toll Brothers and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toll Brothers 7.00% 11.07% 4.96% Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73%

Summary

Toll Brothers beats Landsea Homes on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.