TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 200.50 ($2.62). Approximately 2,902,974 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 1,177,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.54 ($2.61).

TCAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 256 ($3.34) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 333.67 ($4.36).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.69.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

