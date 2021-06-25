Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $930.00

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 930 ($12.15) and last traded at GBX 912 ($11.92), with a volume of 22170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($11.95).

The firm has a market capitalization of £270.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 857.77.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

