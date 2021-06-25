Traders Purchase Large Volume of Aravive Call Options (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,710 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,739% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

ARAV opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.07. Aravive has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aravive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Aravive during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARAV. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aravive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

