TravelNote (TVNT) Price Up 32.1% This Week

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. TravelNote has a total market cap of $24,814.23 and $1,261.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TravelNote has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00099657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00162292 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,991.90 or 1.00155694 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.