Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Down 4.1%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.24 and last traded at $32.39. Approximately 8,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 307,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.
TMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMCI)
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
