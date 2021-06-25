Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Get Trevena alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trevena presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78. Trevena has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.46.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 104.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.