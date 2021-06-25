Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $9,123,000. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

