Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.31 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,049 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.