Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.22 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

NYSE:TEL opened at $133.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $139.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

