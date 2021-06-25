Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8,515.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 466,467 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

