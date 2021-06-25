Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $132,707.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,867 shares of company stock valued at $340,431 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLLI opened at $84.75 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

