Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Cinemark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,155,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 251,010 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 5,408.8% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 141,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 139,169 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

