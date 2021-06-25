Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,249.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 149,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 138,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 135,335 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

