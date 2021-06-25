Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. Trupanion has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $126.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -265.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,106.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,898. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.