Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $446.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $419.41. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

