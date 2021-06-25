U and I Group (LON:UAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of U and I Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of UAI opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94.53. U and I Group has a 12-month low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.33).

In other U and I Group news, insider Richard Upton acquired 94,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £90,853.44 ($118,700.60). Also, insider Jamie Christmas acquired 20,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £19,817 ($25,891.04). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 128,079 shares of company stock valued at $12,236,984.

U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

