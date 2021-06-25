UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 105.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.57% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMOG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,396,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000.

Shares of SMOG stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.56. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $195.55.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.