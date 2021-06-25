UBS Group AG Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,094,000 after purchasing an additional 86,110 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 572.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 43,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

NYSE:CPS opened at $28.59 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $484.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.25.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $668.97 million during the quarter.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.