UBS Group AG Has $4.77 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 522.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,976,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -83.65 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.