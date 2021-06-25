UBS Group AG Has $4.94 Million Position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

UBS Group AG increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%. Research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

