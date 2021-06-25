UBS Group AG Sells 1,652 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.71.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

In other news, Director Sean Traynor acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

