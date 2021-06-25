UBS Group AG Sells 1,971 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of CareTrust REIT worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

