UBS Group AG Sells 50,794 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Viavi Solutions worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $509,140.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,753,042.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,985,638 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

