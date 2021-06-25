UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

CFRUY opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.34. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

