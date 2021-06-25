UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UDR stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Analysts expect that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

