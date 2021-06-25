UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
UDR stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Analysts expect that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.17.
In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
