UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will report $45.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.28 million and the lowest is $45.64 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $40.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $185.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.24 million to $185.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $203.28 million, with estimates ranging from $201.25 million to $205.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Aegis assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.45. 383,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62. UMH Properties has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders purchased 151 shares of company stock worth $3,016 over the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,069,000. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,861,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $5,812,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 533,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 243,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

