Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst B. King anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMPQ has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

UMPQ stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in Umpqua by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 979,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,188,000 after acquiring an additional 106,842 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Umpqua by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,681 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 328.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 221,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 169,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

