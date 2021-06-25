Unibright One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.63 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $142.44 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unibright has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.34 or 0.00587014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038003 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

