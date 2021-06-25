Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $188.00

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $188.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00099798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00160353 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,669.71 or 1.00052295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About Unicly Hashmasks Collection

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Hashmasks Collection

