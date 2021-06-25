Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Insider Sells $46,705.50 in Stock

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) insider Ambina Partners Llc sold 10,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $46,705.50.

Shares of Unico American stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Unico American Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 51.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

