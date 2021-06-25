UniLend (UFT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.95 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, UniLend has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002034 BTC on major exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00054062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00021472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.21 or 0.00594111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00038996 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

