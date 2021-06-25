United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.

United Rentals stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.86. The company had a trading volume of 34,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $139.10 and a 52 week high of $354.60.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

