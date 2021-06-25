United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) & Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Head-To-Head Analysis

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 21.44% 6.47% 0.69% Meridian 19.70% 25.14% 2.00%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for United Security Bancshares and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meridian has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.60%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Meridian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $39.09 million 3.52 $8.96 million N/A N/A Meridian $149.57 million 1.10 $26.44 million $4.27 6.23

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Meridian pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines and ATM services. As of January 27, 2021, it operated 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and electronic payment and cash management services. It operates through 17 offices. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

