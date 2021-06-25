Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBX. Mizuho lifted their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.82.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.24. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 69,282 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

