Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.14 Million

Analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post $67.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.95 million and the highest is $67.34 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $61.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $268.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $270.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $272.46 million, with estimates ranging from $269.16 million to $275.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

UVSP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 360,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,854. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $795.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $217,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

