Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

